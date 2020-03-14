Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Convicted Kidnapper Wants Sentencing Delay Over Coronavirus

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s kidnapper is hoping the Coronavirus will help him stay out of prison.

During his testimony against his fellow Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in October, Tekashi 6ix9ine (real name Daniel Hernandez) stated that Anthony “Harv” Ellison had abducted him. Despite lawyers for Ellison claiming that the “FEFE” rapper had embellished his testimony in order to receive a lighter sentence for the 9 charges he faced, the judge in the matter convicted the 31-year-old for kidnapping, racketeering, and maiming and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

Since the verdict was announced, Ellison has spent time at the Manhattan Correctional Center in New York. With the Coronavirus taking over the world, the correctional facility has not been immune and has been placed on lockdown to protect prisoners from contracting the deadly disease. Ellison’s lawyers are claiming that they have not been able to have access to their client due to the lockdown, which actually began at the end of last month after a gun was reportedly smuggled into the facility.

In light of New York officials declaring a state of emergency because of COVID-19, all those attempting to visit MCC have been informed that their request may be denied or delayed. As such, Ellison’s legal team is now seeking to postpone his sentencing date from April 1st until the 27th of the month to allow them time to meet with their client and consult with him.

While Ellison is preparing to stay in jail for a few years to come, Tekashi is looking forward to his release date. The 23-year-old received a significantly reduced sentence thanks to his co-operation with prosecutors and is now scheduled for release on August 2nd. Not everyone is pleased, however, with fellow rapper Blueface calling 6ix9ine a snitch and predicting no one will hang with him when he comes out.