Jadakiss Details His Past Battle With Mase, “It Was Close”

Jadakiss shed some light on his battle with Mase.

Back in the 90s, the streets of New York was a hotbed of talent, with young rappers facing off against each other in lethal, lyrical battles. For some, it created divides, but for others, the confluence of talents sparked partnerships and friendship, such as Jadakiss and Mase. Jadakiss is known both for his solo projects and for being a part of DMX iconic group Ruff Ryders. However, he really got his foot wet in the rap game as a part of the group The Lox, which eventually signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records.

The group, which also includes Styles P and Sheek Louch, eventually split from Bad Boy in the early 2000s, in what many would consider a not so amicable way. Mase, who was still signed to Bad Boy, dropped out of the rap game in 1999, almost directly after releasing his sophomore album “Double Up.”

Kiss is still putting out new music and stopped by The Breakfast Club to promote his new album, Ignatius. During the interview, Jadakiss gave a rundown on how he and Mase met in the early days of their career, as he was seeking out people to battle himself and The Lox.

According to Kiss, they were battling when someone came back with Mase. “Mase had on some Nike sandals, feet with toes out, he was slim, big jeans shorts,” mentioned Kiss. He further confessed that based on what he saw, the “Feel So Good” rapper looked like a pushover, but that was far from the case.

Kiss crowned himself as the winner of the battle, “It was close. It was the closest of everybody that ever came and we actually linked up. He started coming to Yonkers every day to powerhouse, that’s how songs like “Things Gon Started Some” were made. All a dem kinda songs that you hear with all of us; then we actually all got signed to Bad Boy. They used to think he was part of us.”

After dropping off the grid in 1999, Mase made a guest comeback in 2004 with his third studio album, Welcome Back. Just as he did five years prior, Mase went back to church after releasing the project.

Mase recently made the news when he publicly called out Diddy for not selling him the rights to his music, a similar predicament the Lox faced back in the day.