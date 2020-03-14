Chris Brown Morphing Into Justin Bieber? Fans Losing It Over This Hairstyle

Chris Brown got a new hairdo as usual, but his latest style has fans comparing him to Justin Bieber.

Breezy and Justin Bieber have been friends for years, but are they taking a page out of each other’s books? Chris Brown is known for his ever changing hair and sports cars. The singer’s constantly evolving style is one that is highly respected in the hip-hop community, especially among young fans. Not only is the Black Pyramid founder innovative and edgy in his swag, but it’s authentic and appealing.

After trying out a range of bright hair colors recently, Chris has temporarily settled on a blonde straight hair look that has some fans saying he looks like Justin Bieber. The “Indigo” singer took to Instagram to share a photo of his new hairstyle with a socially conscious caption about staying safe from the global pandemic that we’re currently facing. While his caption aimed to garner awareness about an important issue, most fans were too concerned about what was going on on Breezy’s head to worry about the crisis of the world.

Justin Bieber, of course, has mentioned before that he greatly respects Chris Brown and has even called him the G.O.A.T. After the Canadian singer’s latest no. 1 R&B album “Changes” and Chris Brown’s new hair reveal, some fans are suggesting that the two artists are morphing into each other. “Justin Bieber wants to be Chris Brown. Chris Brown wants to be Justin Bieber,” one fan said on Twitter. Elsewhere on Twitter, someone thought, “chris brown n justin bieber are turning into each other,” another fan wrote.

Hmm, do you think Chris Brown would go for a Freaky Friday Pt. 2 featuring Justin Bieber? We’d love to see it. Check out the dad of two’s new hairdo.

Jay Electronica dropped an album and Chris Brown has transformed into Justin Bieber.

I didn’t see these verses in Revelations but here we are — modest girl (@5THCONSCIOUS) March 13, 2020

Justin Bieber wants to be Chris Brown. Chris Brown wants to be Justin Bieber… https://t.co/K7KmmTi6ic pic.twitter.com/h8kiIKGQu0 — Cutie Camille (@CxtieCamxlle) March 13, 2020

Chris Brown out here looking like Justin Bieber that looks like Boris Johnson — Captain Canada (@FacundoXXII) March 13, 2020