Floyd Mayweather Ex Melissia Brim, Mother Of Iyanna Mayweather, Tribute Late Josie Harris

Floyd Mayweather’s baby mama, Melissia Brim, paid tribute to his other baby mama.

The pain caused by Josie Harris’s passing has not gotten easier in the Mayweather household. The mother of three of Mayweather’s children took her own life on Tuesday night, leaving the family in shock. Police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle shortly before 10 PM and discovered the deceased Harris in her car outside her Valencia home. They have so far ruled out foul play, which puts the kibosh on any accusations that Floyd Mayweather had a hand in her death.

The pair had a tumultuous relationship with Harris accusing the boxing legend of physical assault. The most serious instance came in September 2010 when he reportedly entered her home and abused her in front of her children. She laid battery charges against the 43-year-old, and he served time in county jail. Mayweather denied beating up his ex, instead claiming, “Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then you know what? I’m guilty of restraining a person.”

Floyd Mayweather has not reacted publicly to Harris’s passing, but his baby mama, Melissia Brim, has. Brim is the mother of his daughter, Iyanna, and posted a throwback photo on IG of a happier time in the Mayweathers’ lives. “This one hurt… I’m typing this with tears in my eyes,” she wrote. “Josie I want you to know you’ve done such a great job with the kids. You’ve always loved YaYa like she was one of your own. I’ll never forget the last message you sent YaYa about us coming to visit you. You have my word to always be there for the kids if they need ANYTHING. My heart hurts for the kids right now, but I know you will watch over & protect them. May God bless your soul RIP.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with them all.