Soulja Boy Is Back On ‘The Breakfast Club’ Shout Out Drake & Tyga

Soulja Boy says things are all good between himself and Drake and Tyga.

You may recall the rather memorable interview which the “Crank That” rapper had on The Breakfast Show at the beginning of last year. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Soulja Boy woke up on the wrong side of the bed or had run out of his favorite cereal as he threw shade on fellow artistes Tyga and Drake. That interview on The Breakfast Club was perhaps Soulja’s most memorable interview to date and most entertaining outside of his story about the time that he had to shot home invaders.

Thankfully, it seems time is a great calming agent (or maybe that’s prison?) as Soulja was singing a different tune when he returned to The Breakfast Club yesterday. “Shout out to Drake. Shout out to Tyga too, man,” Soulja Boy told DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and Angela Yee. “It ain’t no static with Tyga neither, man. I’m just focused on myself. 2020, I’m just focused on doing me. We went back and forth on wax but it ain’t nothing. Shout out to Tyga, man.”

As he appears to be keeping his head down, Soulja confirmed that he is working on new music and “just staying out of the way.” It also sounds like there is no more beef between Big Draco and Tyga, especially since Soulja previously brought Tyga’s kid with Blac Chyna into the mix.