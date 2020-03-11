Chris Brown Working On “INDIGO” Short Film Coming Soon

In addition to being one of the biggest entertainers in the world, Chris Brown has also been a part of some classic movies of the early 2000s. From ”This Christmas” to “Stomp the Yard,” he’s lent his talents to some iconic roles. Now he’s turning his latest album into a short film of his own!

The R&B entertainer announced on his social media that the project to create a film out of his album Indigo is moving forward. He’s joining the likes of some other artists who have created visual albums in recent years, including Beyonce and Lady Gaga. The mini-film was originally announced in January. However, he may have jumped the gun because that post was deleted shortly after he posted it.

Today he shared some graphics from the project in a technicolor video with the caption, “INDIGO MINI MOVIE…STARTS PRODUCTION SOON.”

Brown’s ninth studio album was released just last year and produced several hits, including “Undecided” and “No Guidance,” which featured his one time foe, Drake. The album has 29 songs, while the deluxe version has 32. Keeping that in mind, he should have a lot of material to work from for the movie.

There aren’t many details released about which albums will be featured, or if any of the collaborators will be in the movie. Indigo featured several big-name entertainers, including Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Gunna, and Justin Bieber. Indigo is Chris Brown’s third number one album, and his first in nearly a decade. He first hit number one with 2011’s F.A.M.E., and then went back to back the following year with Fortune.

There is no word yet as to when the project will be completed or what the storyline or concept will be. Knowing how creative and hardworking Breezy is, the project is sure to be a hit!