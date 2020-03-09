Jahmiel Drops “Shepherd” Video, Watch It

Jahmiel drops off the video for his new single “Shepherd.”

Jahmiel is officially calling himself a shepherd on his new track of the same title. A shepherd must guide and protect his sheep, and the Patriotz boss is on a mission to guide his less fortunate people through their tough times. As a way to overcome tough times, the singer is asking the younger generation to dream big and believe in themselves. The video paints the same picture, as we take a trek with a young boy from humble beginnings on his quest to launch his dreams into action.

The boy attaches his dreams to a balloon and lets it soar, however, he is not the only one, as other young children from the village are also releasing their dreams. While that is the core premise of the video, we also get some shots of Jahmiel and his associates as he sings about his ability to see the wolves and offer protection from their threats.

The song comes off the brand new Soul Survivor riddim produced by Tru Ambassador Entertainment. The chemistry between Javi and Jahmiel has been evident in recent years. Javi himself does a fantastic job on the track, employing a groovy, smooth chord progression similar to other hits from Jahmiel.

The song has a lot of key takeaways, but one of the most loved lines seems to be, “momma jus give me a Lil more time.” The song is providing a wealth of inspiration for many.