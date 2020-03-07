Claudia Jordan Is The New Host Of Love & Hip Hop: Miami Reunion

The Love and Hip Hop: Miami cast filmed their reunion earlier this week, and we are going to have to wait to hear of the secrets revealed, and tea spilled, but we can confirm that there is an all-new host keeping all of the chaos in check.

Claudia Jordan is taking the helms of the Love and Hip Hop reunions. She posted the news on her Instagram Wednesday with a picture on her on set with the caption, “It’s official! Your girl is hosting @LoveAndHipHop #LHHReunion Season 3!”

Claudia is no stranger to reality television or show hosting. You may know her from her various radio gigs, including working with Jamie Fox on The Foxxxhole, and Dish Nation. Jordan also had a short stint on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where she famously fell out with series OG, Nene Leakes. The radio host was only on the show for one season and allegedly quit after production decided that she would not return as a Housewife, but would be demoted to a “friend of” the other ladies on the show. Claudia Jordan was also a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice. She is also currently the host of Out Loud With Claudia Jordan on Fox Soul.

Jordan is taking over the reunion host position, which was most recently hosted by Nina Parker. Parker is now a fixture at E! As the host of Nightly Pop and other various shows on the network. There have been various rumors surrounding Parker’s departure after fans took to social media last year to express their disappointment with her handling of the reunions. Other hosts in the past include Lala Anthony and Ray J.

There is no word yet on if she signed a multi-city or multi-reunion contract, or if this was a one and done deal. There are still a few more episodes left in the season, so we will have to wait to see how she performs as a host. You can catch the latest episode of Love and Hip Hop: Miami Monday night on VH1.