50 Cent’s Lambo Was Part Of Pop Smoke’s Funeral Procession In Brooklyn

50 Cent’s Lamborghini was spotted in Pop Smoke’s funeral procession as hundreds of fans converged on his Brooklyn neighborhood.

Fans lined the streets of Brooklyn to pay their respects to Pop Smoke as he took his final stroll through his old neighborhood. Droves of fans flooded the streets of the Canarsie, NY neighborhood this afternoon (March 5) to give the Brooklyn rapper an emotional, final sendoff. Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was gunned down last month in the Hollywood Hills in what appeared to be a targeted home invasion.

Today the 20-year-old rapper was laid to rest in Brooklyn cemetery following an elaborate funeral procession stretching several blocks. Two white horses pulled a carriage carry the rapper’s hearse decorated with white curtains, and his name “Pop Smoke” etched through the glass.

Fans gathered and danced to his hit songs along the entire route from 82nd and Flatland Street until the procession ended at Seaview Avenue. The NYPD placed barricades to keep fans on the sidewalk, and you might also noticed that Pop Smoke’s mentor 50 Cent’s Lamborghini was among other luxury cars in the procession, although it’s unclear of the G-Unit chief was behind the wheel.

50 Cent's lambo is part of Pop Smoke's procession ? #RIPPopSmoke (Via IG: willrichmusic) pic.twitter.com/g5AlCtmUbp — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 5, 2020

While today was the last fan opportunity to publically say goodbye to the “Welcome To The Party” rapper’s family held a private ceremony last weekend for close friends and family.

50 Cent has publically announced plans to complete and release a posthumous Pop Smoke album by May and has already begun recruiting Roddy Rich, Drake, Chris Brown, and a number of others to feature on the project.

Rest in Power Young King.