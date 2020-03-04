The Weeknd Drops Gory “After Hours” Short Film Ahead Of Album

The Weeknd debut his “After Hours” short film leading up to the release of the album.

After Hours is the title of The Weeknd’s upcoming album, and he’s now giving us a glimpse of what that really means. The fourth studio album by the “Blinding Lights” singer will be his first since the massively successful “Starboy” and will feature 14 tracks — the titles of which have still to be revealed.

Something which Abel Tesfaye is revealing, however, is a new clip that supposedly tells the story of what goes on “after hours.” The feature is shot like a short film totaling five minutes and has been directed by Anton Tammi. The dark and broody clip is set after The Weeknd’s January 22nd performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! During which he sang “Blinding Lights” and follows the artist through the ominous streets of Los Angeles. The 30-year-old is seemingly suffering from a head injury and finds himself in a delirious state. This spells very bad news for a couple who joins in him in an elevator as they don’t appear to survive the ride.

Despite the album not even having dropped yet, “After Hours” is already at number 10 on the US Billboard 200 chart. The Weeknd recently revealed that this project is different from others in that he was less reliant on drugs to create it. “I have an off-and-on relationship with [drugs],” he told CR MEN. “It doesn’t consume my life but occasionally helps me open up my mind, especially when I’m creating, but when I perform I’m completely sober and try not to even drink. I’ve learned to balance thanks to touring.”

His “After Hours” tour is scheduled to begin on June 11th and will see him perform 57 shows across Europe and North America. “After Hours,” the album will drop on March 20th.