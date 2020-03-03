Drake Gets Hammered For Taking A Swipe At Michael Jackson On “When To Say When”

They say all publicity is good publicity, but Drake is getting some heavy backlash this week on more than one fronts.

Michael Jackson fans have been hammering Drake over some lyrics on his new track “When To Say When.” The 6 God surprised fans over the weekend by dropping not one, but two, new tracks, though not everyone was pleased. Firstly, we have to say that it’s always exciting to get new music from Drake! The “Life Is Good” rapper has already released two songs with Future this year, and dropped his UK drill track, “War,” shortly before Christmas. The release of two new additions is making us even more hopeful that the follow-up to “Scorpion” will be out soon.

But until we actually get Drake’s sixth studio album, we get to enjoy “Chicago Freestyle” and “When to Say When.” The latter has caused massive controversy due to a line in the lyrics that appears to throw shade at Michael Jackson. It was firmly believed that Drake was a fan of the late King of Pop, having even sampled Jackson’s unreleased vocals from his 1983 session with Paul Anka on “Don’t Matter to Me” on “Scorpion.” But the internet is now in doubt after Drake rapped, “Michael Jackson s***, but the palace is not for kids / Still women sayin’ it’s childish the way we live,” on the new track.

The lyrics are clearly a reference to Jackson’s Neverland Ranch located in California, where the “Thriller” singer allegedly molested young boys. Despite being acquitted of the accusations, they remained the subject of the recent documentary, “Leaving Neverland,” in which supposed victims told their stories. Some are speculating whether the lyrics are Drake’s own clap back to those who questioned his friendship with 16-year-old Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish, who just turned 18. Both young women have described the relationship as totally innocent.

Whatever the reason, Drake now has an army of angry Michael Jackson fans on his back.

Drake really should’ve avoided that Michael Jackson line considering his own history with underage women pic.twitter.com/ET8zn15iPZ — Over emotional (@moebapey) March 1, 2020

I didn’t take the Michael Jackson line as disrespect .. Clever fact… Drake walked that thin line tastefully and witty in my opinion — Gold Coast Chamberlain (@RosterGuard99) March 1, 2020

I really really don’t see it as him remotely talking about anything sexual let alone allegations.

Reeeaaaaccchhhing.

But of course, it’s up to @Drake to clarify or not, I like to think he’s smarter than falling for that bullshigidy — Luna Nightingale ?? (@swearsinvintage) March 2, 2020