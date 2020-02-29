Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Went Viral With Thong Pic On The Gram

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, went viral on social media this week with a thong photo.

Cori Broadus is the youngest child of the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper and his wife, Shante Taylor. After being high school sweethearts, the pair tied the knot in 1997, and although they split up in 2004, they reunited in 2008 and have been together ever since. Much of Snoop’s lyrics have sexual undertones, so we wonder how he feels about his baby girl taking fairly racy pics. At 20-years-old, Cori is definitely no longer a child and proved this by posting two black-and-white images of herself in a pair of panties, with a tank top, and no bra. The snaps scream confidence and body positivity loud enough to make Lizzo proud.

Snoop Dogg has yet to comment on the photos, but it wouldn’t be the first time one of his kids has gotten people talking over a picture. The 48-year-old’s son, Cordell, used to be known for playing football at UCLA, but has since left the sport and is making a name for himself in the world of high-end modeling. He has walked the runway for Philipp Plein and starred in a campaign for MCM Worldwide. A photoshoot he did for Blanco Tarantino recently caused controversy as it depicted the 23-year-old wearing make-up, lace, and a pink top.

We wonder whether Cori will take a leaf out of her brother’s book and write a response, or just let the haters hate while she keeps loving herself.