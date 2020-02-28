Lil Uzi Vert Says “Eternal Atake” Will Be Released In March

It has been almost two years since Lil Uzi Vert first announced that he was releasing another album titled Eternal Atake. While the wait has been long, it seems that his fans who have been starving for new music will finally be out within the next couple of weeks.

Lil Uzi Vert was having an Instagram Live session while driving when someone asked about the coming of Eternal Atake. This has now become a pretty common request, however, this time, fans got the answer there were looking for. The Philly rapper responded in the comments stating, “ETERNAL ATAKE IN 2 WEEKS!!!!”

If Uzi’s words are to be taken as gospel, it could mean that his loyal support could see the album dropping in mid-March, presumably March 13.

Eternal Atake has been one of the most talked-about albums in recent times without it even being released. Uzi’s cryptic posts concerning the nature of the album, along with the name and even the album art, leaves a lot to the imagination. One other album that possibly shares the same fate is Rihanna’s project, aptly titled by her fans R9. In response to a fan’s request to release his album before Rihanna’s he mentioned, “We on the same team if I drop she drop IF SHE DROP I DROP.” Both artistes are signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

LIL UZI VERT JUST ANNOUNCED ON LIVE “ETERNAL ATAKE” DROPPING IN TWO WEEKS pic.twitter.com/7LGlf3I2iC — memory lane (@bitchim999) February 28, 2020

It seems fans just have to wait on Rihanna to finish her masterpiece, or it could also be an indication that Rihanna’s project may also hit within the next two weeks. One this is certain the Eternal Atake is complete, as Uzi mentioned while on stage at his “Lil Uzi Vert & Friends” concert in November. “I know y’all wondering when I’ ma drop my album. I’m finally done with that joint,” the XO Tour life rapper mentioned.

December saw fans getting more hints of what is on the album as he released the lead single “Futsal Shuffle 2020,” which became the supporting track for a new dance craze.

We would assume that Uzi can now feel some sort of relief and a sense of accomplishment for a hard-fought battle to get his album released. It has been a road filled with label issues and more, as he accused Generation Now, of financial and artistic exploitation.