Lil Uzi Vert Says Fate Of ‘Eternal Atake’ Depends On Rihanna Releasing R9

Lil Uzi Vert and Rihanna have one thing in common these days, that is their fans are starved of new music.

Both Lil Uzi Vert and Rihanna are keeping their fans waiting for their new album. At the very least, with Uzi, we know the official title of his oft-delayed project is Eternal Atake, a weird name with some spiritual meaning behind it. For RiRi, we only know her project by the code name R9. Both projects still don’t have release dates, and we’re still unsure if they’re even finished and ready for release.

Both the rapper and the pop star have equally large fan bases, although we can argue that Rihanna has the bigger of the time. Probably sizeable bigger too, and Lil Uzi Vert himself has admitted that he is a RiRi stan. One of the Philly rapper’s fans urged him on Twitter to drop his album before Rihanna released hers. His response was, “We on the same team if I drop she drop IF SHE DROP I DROP.”

We on the same team if I drop she drop IF SHE DROP I DROP ?? https://t.co/2SbNy6fgLZ — Uzi London ????® (@LILUZIVERT) February 27, 2020

While it could just be a trolling type of response, its pretty clear where Lil Uzi Vert’s mind is right now, he has no motivation to release Eternal Atake before R9 is out. Coincidentally, Uzi just received a signed photo book from Rihanna to put on display in his mansion. The Barbadian beauty released her photo book last year, and since then, the high priced book of rare images of her are selling out as quickly as she can restock them.

A lot of fans would be thrilled if Lil Uzi Vert and Rihanna released their albums tonight. But that is wishful thinking. After all, these albums may never see the light of day.