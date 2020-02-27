Bhad Bhabie Threatened To Kill Skai Jackson Their Moms Got Involved

Bhad Bhabie is trashing Skai Jackson on Instagram.

Bhad Bhabie is known for bringing constant drama to social media. Somehow the 16-year-old rapper always has some catastrophic event affecting her life; When she isn’t getting tattoos of rapper’s names or being accused of cultural appropriation, she is telling one or all of us off. The newest victim in Bhad Bhabie’s lynching is 17-year-old Disney actress Skai Jackson who Bhad Bhabie claims is sneakily trolling her in multiple ways.

The teenage rapper took to Instagram to share a video of her ranting about someone who she claims is trying to flirt with every guy she has been romantically linked to. During what appears to be an impromptu Instagram live video, the rapper said, “I wanna know why every time I’m seen with a dude, b**ches wanna get all up on they page?” she said. “The b***h is a huge fan! You’re a whole fan! She’s moving sneaky bro! Don’t go post about me on your fake page, b***h. If you got something to say about me, post it on your page. Show me you f***ing bold!”

Bhad Bhabie went on to allege that YoungBoy Never Broke Again was the first person that Skai started to hit on after his connection with her was made public. “You see him on the page talkin’ bout ‘he’s so fine, hook me up with him, he’s so fine’ b***h you are lame as f**k,” Bhabie said on Instagram about Skai Jackson supposedly commenting on a picture shooting her shot at NBA YoungBoy.

“I’m finna go to jail behind a Disney thot,” Bhabie said. “B***h, what are you even doing in these men’s DMs? … Like you just trying to get me mad at this point. I see what you’re doing, and it’s going to get you killed. Like, that’s the thing: I’m gonna f***ing’ kill you. Don’t post your location…because I’m coming.”

Most fans, especially in the black community, were perturbed by Bhad Bhabie’s latest headline because of Skai Jackson’s angelic reputation. That and Bhad Bhabie is kinda known for beefing with what sometimes appears to be random celebrities in the industry for no apparent reason.

Book doing pretty well??

Finalizing makeup deal??

Shopping treatment to major studios & producers??

Working on speech for Ted Talk??

Going over scripts??

Recording Netflix animated series??

Vlogging for my YouTube channel??

Hosting 18,000 youth for We Day??

No time 4 negatives!? — Skai (@skaijackson) February 25, 2020

Skai's mom responding to Bhad Bhabie's mom

pic.twitter.com/kTweP4OewL — Orochimarquisha (@Diaspora_7) February 25, 2020

Skai Jackson hasn’t directly responded to Bhad Bhabie’s claims, but she did take some time out of her day to visit Twitter, where she delivered a very clear message. The actress listed some of the ventures she’s working on right now, which include finalizing a makeup deal and recording a Netflix animated series as well as composing a speech for Ted Talk. She ended the tweet on a simple note: “No time 4 negatives!”

Later that day, Bhad Bhabie’s mom Barbara Bregoli and Skai Jackson’s mom Kiya Cole got into it on social media as well, both defending each of their daughters. The Disney mom just wanted to make one thing clear: she doesn’t play about her daughter. “Don’t come on my page with your trashy negativity!” Skai’s mom wrote to Bhad Bhabie. “I’m not having it! Take this sh*t somewhere else and leave my d**n daughter alone.”

After a lot of back and forth, Bhad Bhabie’s mom said, “do your research about your daughter before you call out mine – Teen pages already posting her other IG pages – I’ll wait for the apology.”

Perhaps these moms should have left it to the kids; Then again, if it’s actually a fake rumor threatening to ruin her daughter’s reputation, one can understand why Jackson’s mom would feel the need to intervene but could Bhad Bhabie’s mom really be in on such an elaborate lie? Do you think Skai Jackson is guilty of any of the things Bhad Bhabie is accusing her of?