50 Cent Trolls Def Jam Says He Is Taking Over The Label As CEO

Imagine 50 Cent running Def Jam.

Now that Paul Rosenberg has stepped down as CEO of Def Jam, it seems there is a job opening. Luckily, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is here to save the day, announcing his availability for the role in a recent Twitter post. The rapper and entertainment executive posted, “I have decided to take the Job at Def Jam. Somebody gotta do it, who better than me.” While the job was never actually offered to Fifty, some fans feel this may not be a terrible idea. Given the insane amount of success 50 Cent has had in several business ventures over recent years, including creating and producing the successful television drama Power and investing in clothing and alcohol brands, he might just be savvy enough to put his knowledge of the music industry to good use by heading a major record label.

Rosenberg left Def Jam after nearly three years, after gaining his fame and success as Eminem’s manager. He now reportedly intends to concentrate on his management company Goliath Artists, as well as his collaborative endeavor with Eminem, Shady Records. Under Rosenberg’s guidance, the label produced several number one albums from artists including Kanye West, Justin Bieber, and Logic. Now it seems Rosenberg is more interested in returning to his roots and the mega talent that is Marshall Mathers shortly after he made an epic comeback to the rap game with his album Music To Be Murdered By.

I have decided to take the Job at Def Jam. somebody gotta do it, who better then me. ????? — 50cent (@50cent) February 27, 2020

Meanwhile, 50 Cent may have the skill to run Def Jam, but it doesn’t seem like he would have the time. The television executive recently took home an NAACP Image Award for his directorial debut on an episode of Power and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While Power has officially concluded, the series announced four spin-off shows, including three prequels and one sequel starring Method Man and Mary J. Blige. Despite having a lot on his plate, Fifty would probably still be willing to take the gig if he was offered the right amount of cash.