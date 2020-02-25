XXXTentacion’s Mom Cleopatra Gets Restraining Order Against Relentless Stalker

Cleopatra Bernard, the mother of XXXTentacion, finally gets a restraining order against a relentless stalker.

The mother of late rapper XXXTentacion, Cleopatra Bernard, has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker who has been lurking around her home in Florida, even trying to break in on several occasions. According to The Blast, the suspect, a 24-year-old man named Donavon Banton, claims that he is being contacted by the deceased rapper and forced to reach out to Cleopatra. Banton says that XXXTentacion is sending him “sadistic messages” and that the only way to stop them is to get to his mother. He also claims that Cleopatra “possessed him by the use of witchcraft and is using witchcraft to spiritually attack him.”

Banton has allegedly shown up at Bernard’s residence at least three times, one time arriving armed with a brick and smashing windows of the house and nearby vehicles. During his last attempt, Banton was found outside the home, holding a small ax, pry bar, and two pairs of gloves.

Banton was arrested and booked on charges of felony burglary, possession of burglary tools with intent to use, stalking, and criminal mischief. He is currently being held while awaiting a hearing. Meanwhile, Cleopatra is hoping an order of protection against stalking violence will be enough to keep the seemingly deranged man away once he is released.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was gunned down during a robbery at the age of twenty in 2018. Onfroy was born to Jamaican parents but mostly raised by his grandmother due to personal issues his mother struggled with when he was a child. Since his death, his former girlfriend has come forward to claim that he fathered her child, which a paternity test has since confirmed. Despite being resistant to the claims at first, Cleopatra is now very involved in her grandchild’s life. Hopefully, she will be able to enjoy some peace in her life going forward.