The Weeknd Speak On His On And Off Relationship With Drugs

The Weeknd has had a few on-off relationships in his life. One is with Bella Hadid, the other with drugs.

The “After Hours” singer has never shied away from his dark history with narcotics. He previously revealed to The Guardian in 2016, “Drugs were a crutch for me. There were songs on my first record that were seven minutes long, rambling – whatever thoughts I was having when I was under the influence at the time. I’ll be completely honest with you. The past couple of albums, I do get back to that. Even on this new album. You have writer’s block. And sometimes you’re like, I can’t do this sober.”

The last few years have seen The Weeknd tread the straight and narrow. He removed the term “xo” from his social media handles, which some alleged was a reference to “ecstasy” and “oxycodone” and even branched into acting by starring in the Safdie Brothers’ film, “Uncut Gems.” Having just turned 30, the Grammy Award winner is now about to drop his fourth studio album, “After Hours.” With the singles, “Heartless” and “Blinding Light” already receiving airplay in anticipation of the March 20th release, The Weeknd was asked if drugs still play a role in his creative process.

“I have an off-and-on relationship with it,” he told CR MEN. “It doesn’t consume my life but occasionally helps me open up my mind, especially when I’m creating, but when I perform I’m completely sober and try not to even drink. I’ve learned to balance thanks to touring.”

In addition to the new album, the Canadian is also scheduled to embark on a 57 show tour. The After Hours Tour will begin in June and see the singer travel through North America and Europe until mid-November. Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver, and 88Glam will join him on tour.