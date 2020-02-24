Popcaan Drops New Song “Block Traffic” Ahead Of New Album

Popcaan’s newest track “Block Traffic” could easily be a traffic jam anthem, you know, that track that you turn up to as you wait for the road to be cleared.

Jokes aside, Popcaan comes out swinging on this one as he covers the now-familiar dancehall topics, of riches, how the females perceive you, and the art of defending one’s self. Even though Poppi employs a flow we already know, but it still doesn’t take anything away from the artistry of all the persons involved in the making of the song.

The “Numbers Don’t Lie” artiste always finds a way to leave his listeners with something to think about, and “Block Traffic” isn’t any different. He drops bars after bars of solid, hard-hitting lyrics, while he lets us in on which set of ladies has eyes for him. “African gyal wa gi We daughter, true me fulla Blueprint like Mr. Carter,” he deejays as he drops a pretty clever Jay-Z inspired line.

It would be quite unsavory to type all of the wonderful punchlines the artiste has included in the track. Furthermore, it’s always best to support the artiste by streaming their track from their Youtube page or purchasing from the various outlets.

The Unruly boss’ outfit of Unruly Ent. teamed up with Sasaine Music Records to complete “Block Traffic.” Dohnzhey Grindley from the Sasaine Music camp also played a part in the recording of “Father God Ah Lead” on Popcaan’s Vanquish compilation.