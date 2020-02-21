50 Cent GF Cuban Link Gushes Over His Insane Muscles For TV Roles

50 Cent is showing off his gym results, and his girlfriend Cuban Link approves.

50 Cent spent the last year bulking up for his role in his new TV show, For Life, on ABC. The G-Unit rap legend has always maintained a ripped physique, but for this role, he packed on an insane amount of weight, most of which are muscles. Fif revealed on IG that he now weighs 218 pounds and is possibly trying to get to 236, which is the weight his For Life character Cassius Dawkins was.

“Big Cassius Dawkins 236 lbs for FOR LIFE on ABC, I put mad weight on for this role. @bigfendi this when you called me puffy face, I’m 218 now,” 50 Cent wrote while sharing photo evidence of his results. Fifty’s smoking hot girlfriend Cuban Link left a comment on the post writing, “I’m so lucky.” The also added some heart eyes emojis.

Along with his new show, 50 Cent is working on four Power spinoffs, including Raising Kanan, for which he just added some new cast members. One of the spinoffs is also centered around Ghost. It’s pretty evident that Fif is shaking things up in the TV world, and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

50 Cent has been making the media rounds this week with a bunch of interviews which saw him dishing on a host of topics including Tekashi 6ix9ine, Pop Smoke’s death, and a new lawsuit filed against late music legend Rick James’ estate. In a new interview, the rapper turn TV mogul made a bold prediction that his former “son” 6ix9ine will be hugely successful even after snitching and going to prison. He argues that the youths of this generation are not adept with the street codes as the generations of hip hop fans in the 80s and 90s.

In the meantime, 50 Cent is likely getting ready to hit the gym to put in more work.