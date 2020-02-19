Lil Baby Reveals Star-studded Tracklist For “My Turn” Album

Lil Baby’s new album tracklist has been revealed.

The highly anticipated second studio album by rapper Lil Baby is upon us, and ahead of the debut, we’re getting a look at the full-length album’s tracklist. Lil Baby’s new album which he calls “My Turn” is a 20-track project that is comprised of solo songs as well as features from the likes of Lil Wayne, Future, Young Thug, Lil Uzi, Moneybagg Yo and Gunna. Baby’s 2019 hit single “Woah” will also be included in the compilation as will his song “Catch the Sun,” made popular through the Queen and Slim soundtrack.

The rapper released some dope visuals for his song “Woah” in early December. The song’s official audio has over 45 million streams on YouTube while the official music video is nearing the 50 million mark. “Woah” debuted at no. 1 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart in late November.

Fans are excited to hear Lil Baby’s new album after the success of his first. The rapper debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart with his debut studio album “Harder Than Ever” that spawned hits like “Yes Indeed” with Drake, which peaked at no. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The project also peaked at no. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Lil Baby’s new album “My Turn” is set to be released on February 28. The Atlanta rapper just dropped a new music video for one of the album songs, “Sum 2 Prove.” In the track, he talks about his come up – from being evicted, to buying his family a house.

Check out the full tracklist here, and Lil Baby’s new music video for his new song “Sum 2 Prove” off his second studio album “My Turn,” which will be available on February 28th.

1. “Get Ugly”

2. “Heatin Up” (feat. Gunna)

3. “How”

4. “Grace” (feat. 42 Dugg)

5. “Woah”

6. “Live Off My Closet” (feat. Future)

7. “Same Thing”

8. “Emotionally Scarred”

9. “Commercial” (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

10. “Forever” (feat. Lil Wayne)

11. “Can’t Explain”

12. “No Sucker” (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

13. “Sum 2 Prove”

14. “We Should” (feat. Young Thug)

15. “Catch the Sun” (From Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack)

16. “Consistent”

17. “Gang Signs”

18. “Hurtin”

19. “Forget That” (feat. Rylo Rodriquez)

20. “Solid”