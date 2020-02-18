Tory Lanez Can’t Believe How Old His Favorite Rappers Are

Tory Lanez thinks it’s crazy how old the top rappers in the game really are.

Hip hop still feels like such a young genre in many ways, and yet the some of the most successful and relevant rappers today are quickly approaching or well into middle age. The true age of several different rappers apparently came as a shock to Tory Lanez, who retweeted a list titled “ages of your favorite rappers” with the caption, “Kinda crazy.” While the post has since been deleted, the list is an interesting look at when rappers are most likely to achieve success in their lives, as well as who has been able to stay in the game for several decades.

Starting with NBA YoungBoy at 20-years-old, the list mentions several rappers in their 20s who are enjoying major success early on in their careers, including Post Malone at 24, Chance the Rapper at 26, and Travis Scott at 27. The group in their 30s includes rappers that found success a little later in life, as well as those that have managed to keep selling records throughout an entire decade. These names include Kendrick Lamar at 32, Drake at 33, J Cole at 35, and Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, both at 37.

The rappers in their 40s on the list are mostly living legends in the rap game, representing those who pioneered new styles of hip hop and have continued to make good music over the last twenty to thirty years.These names include Kanye West, Nas, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg. And of course, Jay Z is the oldest and most successful on the list at age 50, proving that rappers can stay so relevant that they continue to make music at over half-a-century-old that people in their 20s want to listen to.

Tory Lanez is only 27, but he has a lot to live up to if he wants to make it on a “favorite rappers” list twenty years from now.