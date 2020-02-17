Boosie Badazz Taking Shots At Webbie On “I Remember” With Mo3

Did Boosie Badazz take some shots at his former friend Webbie on his new single “I Remember” with Mo3.

Boosie Badazz and Weebie was the Southern duo that seemed inseparable during the 90s to early 2000s. However, the world has shown us time and time again that the only thing constant is this life is change. Baton Rouge and hip hop on a whole, experienced this through the ‘demise’ of the relationship between Lil Boosie and Webbie. Sad to say, the two rappers no longer share a close musical bond, with their last collaborative effort being in 2016.

The underlying cause of their beef is not clear at this point, as Boosie Badazz has mentioned on numerous occasions that the two are not beefing. Earlier this year, Webbie might have given us a clue as to why the two are no longer close. While going through the comment section of a Vlad Tv interview that Boosie did, fans stumbled on a comment from Webbie. The “Show Da World” seemingly co-signed another comment claiming that money got the best of Boosie, and he switched up.

Webbie iced the rumors day after by sharing a throwback picture of himself and his boy [Boosie] performing. He captioned the post, “A1 cents DAY1. It’s ah negative [world] bra..people enjoy negative energy way more than positive energy ..#coachwebbie IF ME N B WAS FIGHTING ON THIS PIC .. I bet it would get millions of views and likes..but sense it’s another pic of us having a good time ..Enjoying Life.. LETS SEE WHAT IT DOES.. crazy world bra.”

This seemingly put an end to any indication of any beef, and both rappers have been continuing with their lives. Boosie has been working hard in the studio and even teamed up with rapper Mo3 for a joint 15 new tracks album called, ‘Badazz Mo3.’

One of the standout tracks from the album is titled “I Remember.” While listening to the song, there is a specific line that makes you question if there bad blood between the two Southen kings.

“Up in the malice, up in the malice, me n my Savage. I ain’t talkin bout Webbie, I’m talkin bout n*ggas who really be steppin for me,” Boosie rapped.

Is he highlighting that it is Weebie is no longer in the game and doesn’t share the same loyalty that he once did?

It’s a little bit hard to tell the true intentions of the line, and we may just have to wait for the questions to catch up to Boosie and for him to address it on his social media or Vlad Tv’s chair.