Nick Cannon Says Marriage Is Like Jumping Out Of A Plane, Will Never Do It Again

Nick Cannon may be a single man for the rest of his life.

Nick Cannon continues to stand by his decision to never remarry after his high-profile marriage to Mariah Carey ended in 2016. The rapper, actor, and host talked about his commitment to the single life on his radio show, Nick Cannon Mornings. Explaining why marriage isn’t for him after agreeing to go on a blind date with one of his listeners as part of the show, he elaborated on his reasoning behind this lifestyle choice, saying, “My mindset has changed. I have done that. I don’t like doing things that I am not good at…If you jumped out of a plane one time and it did not work out—you would not do it again, would you?”

Nick Cannon married Mariah Carey, who he often referred to as his dream girl and claimed to have crushed on since he was a kid, in 2008. The couple later welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011. While they eventually filed for divorce in 2014, the two celebrities had an on-and-off relationship for two years before finally ending it for good in 2016. Cannon also recently mentioned that if he was ever to consider marriage again, it would only be for another shot with Mariah.

Despite admitting his inability to maintain a marriage, Nick still refers to himself as “a hopeless romantic”. He disagrees with any accusations of womanizing, even those coming from his children. He continued his commentary on his love life, saying, “It’s the funniest thing, my kids call me a player. I was like, ‘Who taught you that word? Who’s been talking to you?’ And [Moroccan’s] like, ‘Dad you can’t be a player forever.’ I’m like, this is the worst.”

Nick added that he is looking forward to having “a real moment” with someone instead of only spending time with women in search of a potential marriage partner.