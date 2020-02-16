Future & Drake Taps DaBaby and Lil Baby For “Life Is Good” Remix

Drake and Future tapped DaBaby and Lil Baby for “Life Is Good” remix.

Future replaces Drake’s verse with a fire verse of his own while flexing his wealth. He declares his feelings about love and his family while sprinkling in his signature flow over a trap beat. He even calls back to Drake’s “I haven’t done my taxes, I’m too turnt up” line with “After I pay my taxes, I go Richard Mille/In another tax bracket, you ni**as beneath me.”

DaBaby and Lil Baby drop in on the beat after the switch up, and they serve up some remarkable rhymes and wordplay, demonstrating they can make the remix hotter than the original. But for Lil Baby, this marks another collaboration with Drake under his belt, as he previously worked with the 6 God on “Yes Indeed” and “Never Recover” off Drip Harder.

The release of the remix has fans questioning how Drake’s part in the song changes from a whole verse to just a line or couple words one might say. One fan commented, “Life is Good “Remix” 0.5% Drake 2% DaBaby 2.5% Lil Baby 95% Future” Which leads to ask what happen, why Drake’s verse decrease?

The original song “Life Is Good” is presently at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified platinum. All four rappers have new music for the year 2020. And while fans wait for more info on their releases, Lil Baby’s next album, “My Turn”, is right around the corner, set to drop on Feb. 28.

Last month Future and Drake leaked their latest collaboration “Desires” where Drakes vocals sing “Self-control has never been your thing / Don’t think it’d help if there’s a ring with a rock in it, Cause you got desires / I know, I know, I know.” It’s unclear if “Desires” will appear on Drake and Future’s long-rumored sequel to 2015’s “What a Time to Be Alive.”