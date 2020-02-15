Rihanna Hit The Studio With The Neptunes & A$AP Ferg To Work On R9 Album

Rihanna is cooking up something special in the studio with The Neptunes and A$AO.

The highly anticipated new album by Rihanna that’s been dubbed “R9” by awaiting fans might be up in the air, but the superstar is still making some cool music moves. These days it’s rare that the “Work” singer lets us in on her musical happenings, but fans were happy to see Rihanna sharing that she’s back in the studio.

The singer shared a picture on Instagram of some studio dials with the digital text in the soundboard area, saying “The Neptunes.” The Neptunes is a super producer duo that consists of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. Not only have the two expert musicians been working together for over 20 years, but they have produced a plethora of hit records and are known as two of the most successful producers in history. The Neptunes will be inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame this June.

Though Rihanna never shared the details of the project, it’s safe to assume that it’s already a banger based on everything else The Neptunes have touched. Hits are a sure thing for Hugo and Pharrell.

Riri shared the picture from the studio along with the words, “gang, back in da stu,” she wrote in her Instagram story. We’ve already gotten a taste of Pharrell and Rihanna on a track together when the Bajan singer collaborated with the producer’s funk band N.E.R.D for a record called “Lemon.” The popular song has been certified 2x Platinum.

It was not mentioned if the song will be independent of the album or if it will come before or after, but fans are excited to hear what Rihanna is cooking up with The Neptunes this time. Some fans are so hyped about the collab that they say with it they might forget about the album altogether. Do you think a record like this could satiate us until the album premiere?