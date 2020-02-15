Jennifer Huson Tapped For A Kobe Bryant Tribute At NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson will be performing a Kobe Bryant tribute at tomorrow’s NBA All-Star game.

Jennifer Hudson will appear at the NBA games to perform a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with her alluring voice. The NBA has released a list of entertainers headlining the All-Star Weekend. The group will be led by Hudson- the two-time Grammy winner and Oscar winner. Just before the Sunday’s night player introduction, the award-winning actress and Chicago native will perform a special tribute to Lakers legend, Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims of the helicopter crash that took their lives in Southern California.

DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, and Quavo were also added to the Sunday’s All-Star Game lineup. They will join the previously announced Grammy winner and Chicago native, Chance the rapper for the halftime show. The entertainer list continues with Queen Latifah, she will be joined by the Chicago youth to perform Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s in Need of Love Today,” during Saturday’s events. The Chicago Children’s Choir will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Rising Stars game on Friday. Also, on Friday, Chance’s brother Taylor Bennett will provide the halftime entertainment at the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game.

GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist and Academy Award-winning actress and Chicago native @IAMJHUD will perform a special tribute to the late Kobe Bryant ahead of player introductions for the 69th #NBAAllStar Game on Sunday, Feb. 16, airing live at 8:00pm/et @NBAonTNT. pic.twitter.com/NR1OIwtczH — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 13, 2020

Damian Lillard, five-time All-Star, raps under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A might also perform at the event. However, the Portland guard was tapped to play in Sunday’s All-Star Game and participate in All-Star Saturday Night events as a competitor in the 3-point contest. But Lillard injured his groin in the Trail Blazers’ final game before the break on Wednesday night, which will keep him off the court. Lillard, nevertheless, will be in Chicago and hasn’t ruled out being onstage on Saturday night.

Chicago’s own Common will perform during the player introductions at the NBA All-Star Game, while the great Chaka Khan will sing the U.S. national anthem.

The 69th NBA All-Star Game will air live from Chicago’s United Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. on TNT.