Floyd Mayweather Says 50 Cent’s Betrayal Blindsided Him

Floyd Mayweather says he was blindsided by 50 Cent’s betrayal.

It sounds like 50 Cent is the one prolonging this longstanding feud between him and Floyd Mayweather. Champ stopped by NORE’s Frinks Challenge for a little talk, and in it, he recalls the beef between him and Fifty birthing from thin air. According to the legendary athlete, not only was he caught off guard by 50 Cent’s antics, but he also claimed that he was a very good friend to the rapper and cannot seem to place what he may have done to earn his new post as target for the infamous online troller.

Floyd Mayweather seemed sincere in his storytelling as he explained what life was like when he and Fifty were actual friends. If it were up to him, that would not have changed, according to the champ. “We could have stayed friends,” Mayweather said in the interview. “I never asked him to get a part of G-Unit or whatever he was doing, I just thought we just had a genuine friendship, that’s what I thought, so it is what it is,” he said.

When asked if he thinks there was anything he could have done better in their relationship to yield a different outcome, perhaps Mayweather maintained that he was good to Fifty, and he knows it.

“I been nothing but good to him. I’m a hundred man. I been nothing but solid with him. I’m a solid dude man, and he know I’m a solid dude,” he said about 50 Cent. Mayweather went on to share when 50 Cent would visit him at home and how his personal chef would prepare large meals for him and his guest. Floyd truly seems stumped and perhaps even disappointed that the friendship did not last.

There must be a reason though, something he doesn’t recall or just didn’t say. Do you think we will hear it from Fifty himself? We know he is not one to hold his tongue.