50 Cent Promises Nicki Minaj A Role On One Of His TV Shows

The Queen might be making her television comeback.

Nicki Minaj returned to the airwaves on Monday in her first show on Beats 1 for the new year. The “Yikes” rapper has promised some exciting “thangz” would be revealed during the return of “Queen Radio” and she did not disappoint. Miss Minaj was not alone in the studio: she was joined by 50 Cent and the two waxed lyrical about their connection based on both being from South Jamaica, Queens.

Nicki noted how Fifty has always had her back, even mentioning that he’s one of the few people to do so besides her husband, Kenneth Petty. That said, the pair have never collaborated musically, but perhaps that will change after this.

Nicki is certainly hoping that they will also work together visually. The Power actor and executive producer is developing a new television show for ABC entitled “For Life”. The series is inspired by the real-life story of Isaac Wright Jr. who was wrongly-convicted of a crime and became a lawyer to help others. 50 Cent will not only executive producer the drama, but star as well, with Nicki asking if she, too, could land a role.

“We can make that happen whenever I can get availability outta you,” he replied. “You heard it here first, Barbz. He’s going to let me come on one of his shows, okay? I should’ve been on “Power”, chile,” she said. Nicki is no stranger to acting on the big screen and small. She has appeared as a judge on the hit singing competition American Idol, and also landed a few movie rolls, including a part in Ice Cube’s Barbershop: The Next Cut.