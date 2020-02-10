Nicki Minaj Back With ‘Queen Radio’ To Address Meek Mill Beef

Nicki Minaj is returning to the airwaves with a new episode of Queen Radio.

Aside from being one of the best-selling artists of her time, Nicki Minaj keeps us deviously entertained as the host of her own radio show on Beats 1. “Queen Radio” was launched in August 2018 and takes its name from the “Yikes” rapper’s fourth studio album, “Queen.” As we already enter the second week of February, our 2020 has sorely been lacking a royal cup of Nicki tea, but the 37-year-old has announced that she is putting a fresh pot on to brew! “Queen Radio” will be having it’s first show of the year at 3 PM EST today. There are talks that she will address her recent beef with Meek Mill.

“We will get into some thangz,” she promised on Instagram in a post that has received almost 283,000 likes. “

While we eagerly await Barbz taking to the air, we can only speculate on what she’ll have her say on. High on that agenda is likely to be the recent drama involving her husband, Kenneth Petty, and ex-boyfriend Meek Mill. The trio had a less-than-pleasant encounter in a Los Angeles fashion store that ended in some choice words being thrown about and Meek being thrown out.

The saga then went digital with Nicki and the “Going Bad” rapper trading insults and serious accusations regarding domestic abuse during their relationship, which lasted two years and alleged cover-ups of sexual assault on behalf of Nicki’s brother. The Queens emcee has since admitted that she regrets the entire matter and should have cooled down before pressing sending on the series of flammable tweets, but we have a feeling that she’s not going to give us the filtered version when she’s back behind the mic later today…

Another matter which Nicki Minaj might address is her controversial new song, “Yikes.” A snippet of the song included the lyrics, “All you bitches Rosa Parks, uh-oh, get your ass up,” which many took as the rapper being disrespectful to the late civil rights icon. In response, Nicki declared, “I was playing a snippet for my crazy fans & they made me put it out. They are bullies. I only had 1 verse done. The label bullied me too. I’ve been bullied.”

I was playing a snippet for my crazy fans & they made me put it out. They are bullies. I only had 1 verse done. The label bullied me too. I’ve been bullied. #YikesOutNow https://t.co/XpNnqRsubt — YIKES (@NICKIMINAJ) February 8, 2020

We know where we’ll be at 3 PM.