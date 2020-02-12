Jadakiss Offered 50 Cent A Cool $1 Million To Battle Rap

Jadakiss almost took 50 Cent in a rap battle back in the day. Think about how different the G-Unit rapper’s career could have been if that happened.

Though Jadakiss and 50 Cent are cool now, there was actually a time when the two rappers weren’t friends. Back in the day when fans would have paid to see the two rappers go head to head rap battle style, Jadakiss says he could have ended Fifty for sure. During a recent interview with HipHopDX, the rapper admitted that he once offered Fifty a cool million to take him up on the challenge.

“Battling is therapeutic for hip hop, but you can’t take it serious,” Jadakiss said in the interview. “So, you gotta have fun with it use ways to use it to your advantage.”

According to Jadakiss, not only would he had smoked 50 Cent, but it wouldn’t have been a fair fight. “I felt like that was a walk in the park for me,” he continued in the interview about the rap battle that never was. “An easy payday. You asking Floyd to fight somebody that had two fights.”

Though Jadakiss and 50 Cent have since squashed any beef between them, it’s not too late to make the million-dollar rap battle happen. Is there any question about who would win?