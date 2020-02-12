Drake To Bring Ultimate Rap League To Caffeine Streaming Service

Battle Rap will soon be available on Caffeine, thanks to Drake.

The social broadcasting platform, which is already home to shows from Offset and The Game, is now adding the Six God to its ranks in a multi-year partnership that will feature live streams, a co-produced show, and more “curated live content” in the future. Amongst them? A new rap battle series which is likely to see young up-and-coming artists laying down beats to see who is crowned the champion.

Ultimate Rap League will co-produce the project, with its co-founder, Smack White, stating, “We are proud to partner with Drake and support him as he brings his vision and channel to life.”

Caffeine echoed the statement. “As a platform, Caffeine gives Drake the freedom to pursue new creative ideas, and we are excited about the whole slate of fresh content that he will share with his communities,” said the platform’s Caffeine founder and CEO, Ben Keighran. “It will all be live, authentic, and amazing and I can’t wait for fans to come check it out.”

As for the “Life Is Good” rapper himself? “I’ve always loved URL and admired what Smack and his team have been able to create, it just wasn’t easily accessible,” he said. “It’s exciting to be in a position where I’m able to bring Caffeine to the table and help provide URL with the tools they need to elevate the viewing experience and make it more accessible to fans.”

According to an advert on Caffeine’s official site, URL is set to arrive on the streaming service on February 12th at 8 PM Eastern Time. “Tune in to chat with the founders of the World’s Most Respected MC Battle Arena, Smack White and Eric Beasley,” it teases.

We’ll definitely be watching.