Chris Brown Tattoo Iconic Air Jordan Sneaker On His Face, Are You Feeling It?

Chris Brown has a super-high pain threshold. That’s considering he just got the iconic Air Jordan tatted on his face.

No one will ever again be able to question Chris Brown’s love for sneakers after spotting a recent pic of the “Five More Hours” singer. Situated on his right cheek, just below the bone, is a tattoo of an Air Jordan 3. Breezy has often made reference to the Nike shoes in his songs, but there is definitely no doubting that he’s “loyal.”

Chris Brown is known for changing up his hairstyle often, making even Tekashi 6ix9ine seem bland with his rainbow selections. But while red, green, pink, and white dye rinses out after a few washes, ink is for life. We guess it’s a good sign for his baby mama, Ammika Harris, that he has sticking-around skills.

Joaquin Ganga Lopez of Ganga Tattoo Studio is the artist behind the design, which even we have to admit looks fairly realistic. This is the pair’s second venture together as Lopez previously created Chris’s Darth Vader tat that is located on his stomach. The Air Jordan sketch includes shading and untied laces, with one flying in the air. “More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial, here is this Jordan shoe that I did recently,” Lopez wrote on the business’s official Instagram account.

Comments on the post have included much praise for the artist’s work, though not everyone thought the ink was a great idea. “Beautiful tattoo… stupid location,” one IG user wrote. Someone else who had doubts? Vanessa Hudgens. The “Bad Boys for Life” actress simply wrote, “Ummmm.” ‘Nuff said.

We guess as long as Ammika doesn’t mind the new addition, all is good. And there’s always make-up if Chris decides he’s actually more of a Yeezy kicks fan.