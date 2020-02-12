Amber Rose Defends Her Forehead Tattoo Amidst Backlash From Fans

Amber Rose is clapping back at critics of her new face tattoo.

The latest fashion trend certainly seems to be facial tattoos, if Amber Rose and Chris Brown are anything to go by. We already know that guys like Post Malone have no qualms about going under the needle when it comes to inking their face as the “Sunflower” rapper has the words “Stay Away,” “Always,” “Tired,” and images of playing cards and barbed wire inked on his mug. Amber Rose has now taken the plunge as well.

The model, who is no stranger to being inked, sporting several chops along both her arms of her dog, a lipstick, and the Hollywood sign, has now added a tattoo to her forehead, which reads “Bash and Slash.” The words may appear random, but they are actually the names of her two sons. Bash, whose real name is Sebastian, is about to turn seven and calls Wiz Khalifa dad, while 4-month-old Slash is Amber’s son with Def Jam record label executive, Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards. A.E. also chose to get some work done, copying his girlfriend’s tattoo, even though Bash is not his biological son.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant showed off her new permanent make-up in pictures posted on Instagram. She even got a buzzcut to make sure the tattoo gets full attention. “When ur Mom lets you draw on ur Barbie,” she joked in the caption. She also had no time for haters (like TV host Wendy Williams) who had negative remarks about the ink. “For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m “too pretty” even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me lol or they would just tell me I’m ugly,” the 36-year-old put on IG. “So either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f*** you want in life.”

Amber and her man are not the only ones decorating their visages. Chris Brown can be seen sporting a new tattoo of his own in recent pics, confirming his love for Air Jordans. Breezy’s artwork is courtesy of the artist Ganga and sits on his right cheek below his Black Pyramid tattoo. Perhaps the names of his own kids, Royalty and Aeko, will be next.