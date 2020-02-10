‘Power’ Bringing 4 New Spinoffs To Starz After Series Finale

Power may have just aired its series finale, but the storylines are far from over.

50 Cent’s original television brainchild may be going off the air after six seasons, but the Starz network has given fans a lot to look forward to. During Sunday’s series finale of Power, Starz debuted a teaser trailer for four separate spinoff shows that will allow fans to delve even deeper into the drama behind the lives of their favorite characters.

“Power Book II: Ghost” will star Method Man and Mary J. Blige and is set to arrive this summer. “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” will feature the childhood story of 50 Cent’s character, drug-dealer Kanan Stark. “Power Book IV: Influence” is a spinoff centered around the political world of Lorenz Tate’s character, Rashad Tate. Lastly, “Power Book V: Force will follow” Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, as he leaves NYC for a new life in L.A.

While Power Book II was announced last summer, the other three spinoffs came as a surprise to viewers tuning in to the series finale. According to Deadline, Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch spoke proudly about the move, saying, “In television’s history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time. These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of Power’s most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set Power in a class of its own.”

The shows have not yet been given release dates, although Book II is already in production. Meanwhile, 50 Cent is also set to debut “For Life”, a new legal drama on ABC, this Tuesday. Some may consider the enthusiastic jump into several spinoffs a bit of a risk for Power producers, but the success of the show has the creators feeling confident that a loyal audience will follow the characters into these new series.