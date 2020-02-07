R. Kelly’s Ex-GF Azriel Clary Says She Has Video Evidence Of Him ‘Coercing’ Her

It looks like Azriel Clary is slowly emerging from the sunken place and is speaking out even more about her relationship with R. Kelly.

Azriel was one of two girlfriends remaining in his corner after the documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, was released. She and Joycelyn Savage even did an interview with Gayle King on “Good Morning America” defending him and denouncing allegations of his predatory behavior sexual abuse. However, things have apparently changed, and Azriel is currently working with the FBI to gather evidence in their case against R. Kelly.

After a fight in December with Joycelyn, that was posted on social media, Azriel changed her tune about R. Kelly and publicly accused him of brainwashing her and abusing her for several years. Since then, she has been very vocal about what she alleges she went through while she was with him.

She took to her twitter to post a message to let people know that she’s going through a lot. “This really runs deeper than a lot of you think.”

She even made a post that seemed to be a direct message to R. Kelly saying, “I should not have to be honest to the world for them to know the truth. Be a man for once in your life. You have fans fighting for you that you owe an apology to, you have family, friends and more importantly every woman that you’ve been with that you need to apologize to.”

She also announced that she might have video evidence of him manipulating her into saying what he wanted her to. She posted, “what if I had a video of Robert coercing me on what to say, and exactly how to say it… I wonder if the hate would stop then.”

Azriel recently sat down for his first interview post her “break up” with R. Kelly. She told The Sun that he routinely beat her and that she suffered extreme abuse. One of her latest posts on Twitter, she seems to call out people who don’t believe her claims and are calling her a clout chaser. She wrote, “Either you want all the truth or you don’t. But don’t be mad at women when they finally come forward speaking on abuse. When it is ever okay for a woman to be beaten to the point that markings are left behind? Love is a powerful thing, but once you know better you do better.”

She has moved out of his condo in Chicago and is currently reunited with her family. We’ll keep you updated on how all of this plays out on social media and in court.