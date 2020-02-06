Boosie Badazz Says He’s Working On A Reality TV Show

It’s always pure comedy when Boosie Badazz chimed in on social media, so a reality TV show is only fitting.

Whether it is from his regular seat on Vlad TV, where he discusses numerous topics such as family and music, or his Instagram Live sessions where anything goes, there is no doubt that Boosie Badazz is quite a character. Oh, how could we forget his regular thirst for Bajan bombshell, Rihanna? Based on a recent tweet, it seems we may no longer have to visit social media to capture the great Boosie in action. The “Wipe Me Down’ rapper took to Twitter to announce that he has a reality show on the way. “Wait Till Y’all See My Reality Show [Laughing emoji],” he tweeted.

The rapper did not share any additional information, but his followers who stretch to as far as the UK seems pumped to know that one of their favorite rappers will be on their TV. The questions of what network and who will be involved, started rolling in, sadly, Lil Boosie has not responded with a follow-up tweet or details.

Wait Till Y’all See My Reality Show ???? — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) January 31, 2020

This is not the first time that Boosie has been linked to reality TV. Back in 2014, around the time that the rapper was released from prison, his four(4) baby mothers started working on a pilot for a reality show. According to TMZ, Walnita, Tracey, Trivia, and Gerlissa mentioned that the “show will focus on the ladies’ unusual friendships that formed as the result of their … peculiar circumstances.” The producers were apparently shopping for a network in the likes of Oxygen, WE, and Fuse, however, they were not successful.

A recent as December last year, Boosie Badazz gave his fans a glimpse of the filming of his reality show while he was on one of his Instagram Live sessions. We are still not sure if the project will center around Boosie’s daily activities or if there is a specific angle or script. One thing is certain, Boosie his hilarious with or without a script.