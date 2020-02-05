Meek Mill Publicly Confirm GF Milan ‘Milano’ Harris Is Pregnant Amidst Nicki Minaj Beef

Meek Mill is going to be a father again.

Meek Mill confirms what we all already knew that his girlfriend Milan “Milano” Harris is pregnant amidst his feud with Nicki Minaj. The Philly rhymer and his ex-girlfriend butt heads on Twitter on Wednesday when she blacked out on him for liking a photo that was trolling her husband, Kenneth Petty. That wasn’t the first time that we saw the ugly side of their relationship on social media, but this one is riddled with wild accusations of domestic violence and abuse. Of course, Meek denied the accusations that he put hands on his own sister.

In the midst of the melee, Meek Mill spoke about the potential impact of his beef with Nicki Minaj on his pregnant girlfriend, Milan. Urban Islandz previously reported on her pregnancy extensively, but the Dreamchaser rapper has never publicly acknowledged that he’s her baby daddy, and she has never spoken publicly about their relationship.

“My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … Ima exit,” Meek wrote in a tweet that he has since deleted.

It seems that Meek and his boo has been doing a good job keeping their relationship out of the public eye until Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty drew him out. He is also right; it can’t be a good look for him to be tweeting about his ex-girlfriend while his pregnant girlfriend is sitting next to him.

“Meanwhile Jeff bezos & running up billions by the minute while us niggas just gone wild beefing all day lol … I see sh*t different now and I don’t really got the time Nomore,” Meek Mill tweeted as he signed off Twitter.

Both Meek and Nicki Minaj have been trending on Twitter since their fiasco.