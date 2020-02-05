Diddy Gifted DaBaby’s 6-Year-Old Son $1000 Cash For His Birthday

Uncle Diddy makes sure DaBaby’s son is extra cashy.

It is a known fact that the key to a loving parent’s heart is their kids, and Diddy showed DaBaby just how much he respected him by dropping a cool 1k on his son, quite a lot of dough for a young boy. This was not the only form of respect the Bad Boy hip hop mogul showed Dababy, as he recently learned that he had the young hip hop legend in a chokehold before dropping some well-received nuggets on inspiration on him during an invite to home. DaBaby is actually the one who recounted the whole event to his fans during a lengthy IG live session.

It seems DaBaby and Diddy have grown closer since their last meetup, as this time the “Suge” rapper brought along his younging. Time and time again, we see that the 28 years rapper ain’t really about that baby life as his little boy in question, Caleb, is actually his stepchild whom he raises as his own, which is definitely a big boy move.

The video circulating on social media shows the hip hop mogul handing a white envelope to DaBaby’s boy. “I want you to open that up because I want you to be able to make the face that you really want to make,” mentioned Diddy.

Little Caleb, who is only 6 years old, showed his appreciation by saying thank you. He shows a bit of hesitation until daddy tells him, “Go ‘head open it now. Y’aint gotta wait. Ain’t no one gonna take nothin’ from you.”

DaBaby was clearly surprised by the amount that was in the envelope, “I know he didn’t do that. I’mma hand him them lil’ five, twenties, he gon’ be like, ‘Nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, big dawg.’

Before the video ends, Diddy, who definitely knows a thing or two about the business and uncle Sam, offers some priceless advice to the young king; Always pay your taxes. Caleb counted the cash again and confirmed that it was indeed a $1000.

Do you think DaBaby will let his son keep the cash?