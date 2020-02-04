Lil Wayne & His Fiancé La’Tecia Thomas Seals Their Love In Matching Tattoos

Lil Wayne and his Australian fiancé La’Tecia Thomas gets themselves matching tattoos.

Rumors about Lil Wayne’s love life have been circulating for a while now, with his latest album confirming that he is getting serious about his relationship with body-positive model La’Tecia Thomas. Now the couple has declared their love in ink by getting matching tattoos. Wayne had a stick of dynamite tatted on his face last month, and new shots of La’Tecia reveal that she has the same design permanently inked on her right ring finger. The model captioned the photo, “And… the F is for Funeral”, clearly making a connection to Wayne’s new album.

Wayne and La’Tecia made an appearance together at the album release party for Funeral, officially making their debut as a couple in the public eye. Pictures of the pair show the couple being affectionate and looking truly happy, and many fans have commented on how comfortable and content Wayne appears to be with his new boo.

He also referred to the relationship several times on the album, rapping, “I got a plus-sized model, but she my lil’ mama/I make her bust it open for me like a pinata” on his track “Stop Playin With Me”. Reports suggest the couple is engaged to be married, and fans couldn’t be happier to see their favorite rapper settling down.

Lil Wayne has been romantically linked to several celebrities in the past, including Lauren London, Trina, and Nivea. He and his high school sweetheart, Toya Carter, share his oldest daughter, Reginae Carter, and he also has children with Lauren London, Nivea, and a woman named Sarah Vivian. He is often quoted saying he doesn’t want more children, but it will be interesting to see if that changes now that he has found love. Further flaunting the new relationship, Wayne raps on “Not Me,” “You know wifey from Australia, she said, ‘Cheers mate’/Then we toast to see how you ni**as tears taste.”