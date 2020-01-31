Lil Wayne Drops New Album “Funeral” Listen To It

It will be a Funeral this weekend.

Lil Wayne released his highly anticipated new album, Funeral, on Friday, surrounding a lot of fandoms. The project had been in the works for several months, but now the wait is over. Funeral packs 24 tracks with a star-studded lineup that includes Lil Baby, O.T. Genasis, Lil Twist, 2 Chainz, XXXTentacion, The-Dream, Adam Levine, Big Sean, Jay Rock, and Takeoff. The album is the followup to Weezy’s 2018 album, Tha Carter V.

We had to wait several years and a couple lawsuits before we got Tha Carter V just over a year ago, but now Lil Wayne appears to be back to regular business dropping new music more consistently. Still, there is one commonality between Funeral and Carter 5, and that’s the absence of Drake. Fans have been yearning for a proper Lil Wayne and Drake collaboration, and it appears that they will have to wait a little longer for it. While Drizzy didn’t appear of this project, he is hard at work on his own album coming this year, so there is a good chance that we could still get that Weezy collab.

Funeral tracklist.

1. Funeral

2. Mahogany

3. Mama Mia

4. I Do It feat. Big Sean & Lil Baby

5. Dreams

6. Stop Playin With Me

7. Clap For Em

8. Bing James feat. Jay Rock

9. Not Me

10. Trust Nobody

11. Know You Know feat. 2 Chainz

12. Wild Dogs

13. Harden

14. I Don’t Sleep

15. Sights And Silencers

16. Ball Hard

17. Bastard (Satan’s Kid)

18. Get Outta My Head feat. XXXTentacion

19. Piano Trap

20. Line Em Up

21. Darkside

22. Never Mind

23. T.O.

24. Wayne’s World