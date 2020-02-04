Cardi B Promises Sophomore Album On Its Way, Making More Club Bangers

Cardi B says her second album is almost ready to roll.

Cardi B has been booked and busy, and yet it feels like forever since she released her hit debut album, Invasion of Privacy. The Bronx rapper has been dipping her toes in several ventures lately including judging a rap competition show on Netflix, acting in Hustlers and the new Fast & Furious movie, and focusing on motherhood. However, during an interview with Baller Alert, Cardi assured her fans that a follow-up album is on its way, saying, “I have my cool, calm, and collected songs, just missing a couple more club hits. But we are getting there.”

When pushed to reveal a release date, Bardi held back, saying, “I can never put a date on it ‘cause when you feel that you got those songs, that’s when it’s gonna come out. I cannot put a date on my ears. When I feel like I have it, that’s when.” Last month Cardi surprised listeners by responding to one fan’s request for her to “spill some tea on the single” by releasing a three-second teaser of her not-yet-released song, “Shake, Earthquake”, produced by Wheezy.

Speaking with Vogue in December for the interview that would accompany her cover feature in the prestigious fashion magazine, Cardi admitted that she is feeling the pressure when it comes to pleasing her fans with a new album. She explained, “So it’s scary because it’s like, now you got to top your first album, and then it’s like, damn. I wonder if people are gonna relate to the new things, to the new life, to the new sh*t that I gotta talk about now.”

Cardi’s life has undeniably been altered in the last several years, as she has enjoyed major success after years as a struggling rapper and stripper. 2018’s Invasion of Privacy gave Cardi the title of longest-charting debut album from a female rapper in Billboard history and earned her her first ever Grammy award for Best Rap Album.