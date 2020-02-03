Megan Thee Stallion & G-Eazy Kissing On The Gram, Sparks Dating Rumors

Are Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy dating?

It wasn’t so long ago that the “Fkn Around” rapper went on a freestyle rap about her single status.

“B***h, I’m 24 and single / Ain’t no ring on my finger / And if that n***a looking good, you know I’m tryna mingle,” she laid down in time to a Juicy J track in the parking lot of the 2019 American Music Awards. The impromptu song was in response to a series of rumors about who Megan Thee Stallion was supposedly cozying up to at night. Prior to the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper declaring that she was very single and ready to mingle, she had been linked to both Tristan Thompson and Trey Songz.

Hot Girl Meg had to put out fires both times on Twitter, calling out fans who claimed that she had been putting the Cleveland Cavaliers star off his game and clarifying that she had only ever dated one high-profile person.

That individual was Moneybagg Yo, who has since moved on and is currently dating Ariana Fletcher. The “U Played” rapper has stressed that all is good with his ex and that the pair are on good terms.

Fans of Miss Stallion then speculated that she had moved on to Wiz Khalifa are a video she posted on her Instagram showed her with her arm around the “See You Again” artist’s neck, but it seems she may have been telling the truth when she claimed nothing was going on… that’s because G-Eazy is the latest one sparking relationship rumors.

The pair were spotted hanging out at a pre-Super Bowl party, and G-Eazy didn’t shy away from the PDA. The “I Wanna Rock” rapper left no doubt regarding how he feels about the Texas native by leaving kisses on her face and neck.

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion, who are nicknamed the “Hotties,” don’t seem too keen on the possible romance, but we think there’s an easiness about it.