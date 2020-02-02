Lori Harvey & Future Jetted To Miami For Super Bowl Weekend

Lori Harvey and Future were spotted boarding a private jet this weekend headed for Super Bowl in Miami.

The 54th Super Bowl is going down this weekend in Miami, and it looks like Lori Harvey and her boyfriend Future made their way to Florida in fine style on Friday ahead of the many celebrity-packed Super Bowl celebrations. Harvey posted a set of shots on her Instagram story featuring her seated on a private jet, as well as a video of a bottle of champagne next to a sign reading, “Life is Good.” The phrase refers to a Future song and has been used several times by the couple and their family to indicate their support for each other and the new relationship.

Future also posted a video of himself about to board the plane, and a video of them taking off with Lori’s purses making an appearance in the clip.

The Fanatics Super Bowl pre-party takes place this weekend in Miami, ahead of the showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The famous bash which featured performances by Meek Mill and Cardi B last year is set to host Post Malone and The Migos on stage this year. The guest list for the Fanatics party is guaranteed to be insane, with Kevin Hart, Shaquille O’Neal, Alex Rodriguez, Saquon Barkley, Nick Lachey, and more expected to attend. While Lori and Future’s plans for the weekend haven’t been announced, it seems likely that the Fanatics party is the top of their list.

Lori Harvey, the step-daughter of Steve Harvey, and Future are still continuing to keep the details of their relationship mostly under wraps after becoming Instagram official back in November. However, Lori sparked rumors of an engagement recently after being photographed with a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger. Lori is a 23-year-old model and has reportedly been seeing the 36-year-old rapper since November of last year.