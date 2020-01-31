Mase Calls Diddy A Hypocrite Over Grammy Speech, “No More Hiding Behind Love”

Rapper Mase sets the record straight letting Bad Boy fans know Diddy is no friend of his.

It’s been nearly one week since Sean “Diddy” Comb’s acceptance speech at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys gala where Diddy called out the Recording Academy for overlooking rap and R&B musicians in major categories. Now, former collaborators and artists are calling the hip-hop mogul a hypocrite. The latest to speak out is rapper, Mase, a former friend and artist signed to Diddy’s Bad Boys Records. Mase took to social media on Friday (Jan. 31) to air out his grievances, and accused Combs of ripping him off along with others signed to his label.

The rapper wrote, “I heard u loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that my response is if u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself,” Mase posted on Instagram. “Your past business practices knowingly has … been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label.”

According to Mase, artists made “peanuts” – he claimed Diddy purchased his publishing rights for only $20k, and now refuses to sell them back. Mase claimed he recently attempted to buy back the publishing right for $2 million in cash but was denied. “Your response was if I can match what the EUROPEAN GUY OFFER him that would be the only way I can get it back,” wrote Mase.

Mase said for years he felt obligated to make appearances and perform despite being cheated. But in his Instagram rant, he said enough is enough, “I never said anything,” Mase wrote. “U keep screaming black excellence and love but I know love isn’t free.”

Mase concluded by comparing Diddy to the Academy, detailing how Diddy is everything he spoke out against, exploiting young artists as much as those he targeted during his 50-minute speech. “No more hiding behind ‘love,'” he continued. “U CHANGED? GIVE THE ARTIST BACK THEIR $$$. So they can take care of their families.”

We aren’t exactly sure what to make of Mase’s image selection for the post. The picture he used is one of Meek Mill who also recently addressed a similar topic, and in the photo is quoted saying, “”Wassup with all these DIFFERENT RACE men got all these young black kids in slave contracts in the music business?” Meek questioned. “Come get wit us you need help fixing ya situation #DC X #ROCNATION It’s literally stealing now we found something we can get rich off!”

Mase is not the first artist to speak out against Diddy following his Grammy speech. Earlier this week we reported former collaborator, Sauce Money also called the mogul out for not practicing what he preached.

Money in an Instagram post said Diddy practices the same “backdoor politics” against his people.