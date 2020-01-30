XXXTentacion’s Mom & His Baby Mama Settled Legal Battle Over Son Gekyume

XXXTentacion’s mother Cleopatar Bernard and his baby mama finally settled legal dispute.

When XXXTentacion was murdered nearly two years ago, a pregnant Jenesis Sanchez announced that her child was fathered by the late rapper. Although there have been questions about the child’s paternity in the past, the relation was confirmed, and the issues evolved into a custody battle between Sanchez and XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard. Bernard has reportedly filed several claims against Sanchez in an effort to fight for the legal rights to raise her grandson. Now, it seems the newest lawsuit, filed only days ago, has been quickly settled and an agreement has been reached.

According to court documents acquired by The Blast, the two have come to a confidential settlement over the custody of Gekyume Onfroy.

Due to the ongoing disagreements over the wellbeing of the child, a Guardian Ad Litem was appointed by the court earlier this month to investigate the situation and make an official determination about what would be best for Gekyume Onfroy. This decision was likely used to quickly settle the custody situation. In addition to the custody agreement, the details of which are not being released, the documents indicate that Gekyume is having a trust established in his name, most likely to protect money from XXXTentacion’s estate until his son is old enough to claim it as his own.

Jenesis gave birth to Gekyume in January 2019, six months after the murder of XXXTentacion. The paternity of the child was confirmed after Sanchez filed legal documents to request the rapper’s DNA from the medical examiner. At the time, it seemed Cleopatra wanted nothing to do with the baby, even fighting Jenesis over her request for a paternity test. Bernard has now embraced her role as a grandmother, however, posting pictures of Gekyume in celebration of his first birthday earlier this week.