50 Cent Clowns Fetty Wap After Revealing Brand New Eyeball

Leave it up to 50 Cent to make fun of Fetty Wap for something like an eyeball.

Fetty Wap has been making fun of himself a lot more frequently these days. Earlier this month, he made his first eye joke about himself when he told fans on IG that this year 2020 marks the first time that he can see. That joke was made on the first day of the year. Fast forward to almost the end of the month, and the Paterson rapper is making yet another eye joke, but this time he caught the attention of 50 Cent who wasted no time roasting him in the comments.

Fetty Wap made a full disclaimer that his post was meant for a good laugh, so there is no need to bash 50 Cent for his action in this case. Let’s also not forget that this is what 50 Cent does on a daily basis on the Gram, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise. “This boy is stupid,” Fif wrote. Desiigner also joined the G-Unit chief in clowning Wap on social media.

In case you didn’t know, 50 Cent was born with glaucoma, which resulted in doctors having to remove his left eyeball when he was just six months old, so he has been rocking one eye since he was a baby. That didn’t stop him from becoming a platinum-selling rapper. In fact, Fetty was one of the most commercially successful rappers in the last decade.

You can watch the video below, which appears to be doctored a bit. Fetty Wap got some new music coming in 2020, which explains why he is in the headlines so much these days.