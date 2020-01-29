The Game Posts Heartfelt Social Media Tribute Honoring Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle

The Game reflects on two Los Angeles legends, Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle in a mournful Instagram post.

The sudden loss of Kobe Bryant earlier this week rocked the city of Los Angeles. Though Bryant was born in Philadelphia, PA, he began playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996 and quickly became a city legend and hometown hero through his 20-year career. Much like the passing of Nipsey Hussle just last year, fans flooded the city to pay their final respect. The Game, who is an LA native, took note of the similarities, and penned a heartfelt tribute to the two legends, accompanied by a photo.

The rapper began his message by expressing his utter shock, “The amount of disbelief I feel surrounding yesterday is unexplainable. We are truly living in sad times. My heart is broken for Kobe’s wife & his daughters.” Game then began to unpack the phrase “Life is Short,” in his weekly Marathon Monday post. He stated the term has a whole new meaning after witnessing the energy surrounding his city following Bryant’s death: “It’s like, one second you kinda have a grip on life & how to live it,” he continued offering advice.

“Then the next second you’re lost as to what’s going on here on earth…My only advice to anyone now is to let anyone you love know exactly how much you love them. & don’t wait… you might not have the time you think you do to put it off another second.” The Game urged his followers to live positive lives, and appreciate time with loved ones.

He closed his post out by pointing out similarities between the Hussle and Bryant’s lives and their unexpected deaths. Referring to the image in the post by saying, “Thank you both for your continuous efforts & all the contributions to not only Los Angeles but the entire world,” he continued.

“Two names people are for sure to remember forever. Not even a full year after losing Nip… Kobe’s gone. You couldn’t tell me this was going to be the story we’d have to write when this picture was taken. I have endless love for you both & I will always honor your memories.”