Teejay and Moyann Link Up For “Bruck Pocket Man” Video, Watch It

Moyann and Teejay have been teasing the video for their new track “Bruck Pocket Man” for over a week, and yes, it is finally here.

The explicit video is filled with currency, that simply means there is cash being splashed everywhere. The main lady in the video, singer Moyann, also looks amazing as she struts her stuff in various skimpily clad outfits, using her umbrella to shield her from the money that is raining from the sky. The Uptop Boss also looks fresh in his gear and compliments his female counterpart in this RD studios directed music video.

Teejay and Moyann sing about what girls in this day and age are apparently seeking, a man that has it all and is able to spend lavishly on them. However, this is not the general consensus of the public as the comments below the video paint a different picture. Quite a few persons have commended the artistry behind the DJ Frass produced song, however, fear that the message is just not an uplifting one.

Many past dancehall songs have covered the same topic, however, it seems times are changing, and some listeners are looking for more positivity in the music they consume. Nonetheless, “Bruck Pocket Man” currently holds the number 4 position on Youtube’s Trending List.

What are your thoughts on the Teejay and Moyann’s track?