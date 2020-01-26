Diddy Wants The Grammys To Put More Respect On Black Music

Diddy offload on the Grammys this weekend, saying that the Recording Academy doesn’t respect black music enough.

Sean Combs, currently known to the world of hip-hop and pop as Diddy, received the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award Saturday night on the eve of the 62nd Grammy Awards. Puffy accepted the award at the Recording Academy and Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills. During what reportedly turned out to be a nearly hour-long speech, the immensely successful producer and mogul addressed the legacy of discrimination in the music industry, bluntly stating, “Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be.”

Speaking to a crowd of stars that included Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Usher, Diddy also discussed larger social issues, saying, “This is discrimination and injustice everywhere at an all-time high.” Going on to directly address the academy, he elaborated, “Every year y’all be killing us, man. I’m talking about the pain. I’m speaking for all the artists here, the producers, the executives. The amount of time it takes to make these records, to pour your heart out into it and you just want an even playing field.”

Diddy concluded his powerful speech with a call to action, announcing, “I’m officially starting the clock. Y’all got 365 days to get this sh*t together. We need the artists to take back control. We need transparency. We need diversity. This is the room that has the power to make the change. It needs to be made.” Puff went on to honor a few specific artists, including Beyoncé who he referred to as “King Beyoncé.”

The rap mogul ended by dedicating his award to several albums by black artists that many people believe were not given Grammys they deserved, including Michael Jackson’s Off the Wall, Snoop Dogg’s Doggy Style, Beyoncé’s LEMONADE, Prince’s 1999, Missy Elliott’s Da Real World, Kanye West’s Graduation, and Nas’ Illmatic.